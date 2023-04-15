What are you playing this weekend?

I don't know what the weather is like where you live, but it is a gorgeous 78 degrees here. Many folks are out and about walking thier dogs, playing basketball, jogging, doing yard work, all sorts of things you do outdoors.

Not this gal: she has bronchitis; therefore, she plans to stay in bed and alternate between sleeping and watching Netflix. If she feels up to it, she might play some more Skyrim on Xbox, but probably not.

Guess who else is staying inside to play games this weekend? Connor, James, and Kelsey. Although I doubt it's because they are feeling like bunk. They just want to play games.

Super Street Fighter 4 - Intro Cinematic

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Street Fighter 4, Two Worlds

This weekend, I'll be playing a mix of embargoed stuff, Street Fighter 4, and Two Worlds. Yep, that old RPG from forever ago.

It came up last weekend during a discusssion with Jim, so I've got the hunger for it and... it's actually pretty okay! I hope to finish it before a big game releases at month's end.

Baldur's Gate 3 release date trailer

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - Baldur's Gate 3

My Steam Deck adventures in the D&D world of Baldur's Gate 3 continue.

It's a great game, even in early access, but personal preference means that I find the RNG even more frustrating than the numerous crashes and freezes. It's just one of those games where a 70% chance to fit feels more like a 10% chance, and the coin-flip charisma checks never seem to go your way.

But, even though it's a bit of a save-scumming grind, the questing and ambiance in Baldur's Gate 3 are still brilliant, with many different permutations to investigate.

Here's hoping it's even better come August!

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Fire Emblem games, XDefiant

I will be incredibly lazy this weekend to make up for how non-stop last week was. I've got some Pokemon cards to open and will no doubt jump into Pokemon TCG Live again as a result.

Aside from that, I'm probably going to give XDefiant a second chance with some friends to see if it grows on me at all, and I've got Fire Emblem Awakening to finish. I'm not too far from the end, though, so I'll probably go and pick up Fire Emblem Three Houses this weekend too.

Simply put, I've plenty of gaming to be on with.

That's us sorted for the weekend. What about you? What are you playing this weekend?