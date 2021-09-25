What are you playing this weekend?

It's time to do something other than work, and something other than work constitutes playing video games. Well, for us at least.

A couple of us this weekend will be channeling our inner Ash Ketchum, a couple plan to enjoy a nice indie game, and one will be trying to save humanity.

Other than that, there doesn't seem to be much else going on with us. Granted, there will be some busy spells, but we won't be too busy to skip getting our game on.

Here's what we're playing this weekend.

Alex Donaldson, Assistant Editor - Halo Infinite

Honestly, a lot of this week is about sport for me.

The NFL is back on TV (0-2 in Fantasy, so I'm having a certified disaster), and the Ryder Cup is on. On top of that, my house is a damn building site. But I am going to make time for at least one thing... a bit of Halo Infinite.

The latest beta flight is on this weekend, so I'm going to get stuck in - this time to the PC version. Halo multiplayer holds a special place in my heart - Halo 3 came out at a really crucial sort of time in my life, right as I was becoming an adult in university - and it's just a sort of biblical experience for me still. The last couple of games haven't really done it for me, but I'm really, really hoping Infinite is the one.

As I type this the game is booted, and I can feel the music calling to me... I'll check in with some impressions next week.

Dorrani Williams, Video Producer - Eastward

This weekend, I'm going to be out of the house so not much gaming will be happening.

I will however have my Nintendo Switch with me to wrap up the final chapter in Eastward.

It's been such a pleasant experience and I highly recommend it to people who like low-stress cozy games.

I made a video highlighting five reasons why you absolutely need to play Eastward so give that a watch as well.

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - Pokemon Sword and Shield

Why did no one tell me that these games are awesome?

Pokemon Sword and Shield have that nostalgic hit of familiar faces and the classic battle system, but with just enough new features to bring a smile to your face around every corner.

Just like in Let’s Go Eevee and Pikachu, I love being able to see the Pokémon in the grass, and that makes exploring the Wild Areas a real adventure.

Six badges in and I’m having a great time - hopefully I’ll be able to finish the Elite Four this weekend.

Stephany Nunneley, News Editor - Pokemon Go

I have so many things to do this weekend, I won't have too much time to sit down and play a proper console or PC game.

Instead, I will be heading to a couple of nearby towns to do some wedding shopping (I hate shopping), so I will definitely have Pokemon Go running on my phone.

I am sure my friends in the game are tired of getting the same old presents from me, so I like visiting PokeStops in other towns to collect gifts once in a while. Plus, it shows off some of the neat places around here to players who live in another state or country. It gives them an idea of how lovely and interesting my part of the US is, despite its main claim to fame being the home of KFC.

I also need to get some miles in with my new buddy, Magikarp. You may be asking yourself why I would have such a strange and almost worthless Pokemon as my buddy in the game. Well, it’s because I still have yet to finish that damned A Mythical Discovery questline - and I really want a Mew!

You see, one of the tasks is to evolve Magikarp into Gyarados. Thing is, I have already done that once - and this was before the questline was made available to me. While evolving a Pokemon sounds like no big deal, you need 400 Magikarp candy to evolve the flopping fish. So, it really is kind of a big deal especially since the Pokemon rarely pops up around here for me.

So for now, I have parked Eevee and now Magikarp and I are buddies for a while. I have been saving up quite a bit of the fish’s candy over the past few months, and have around 345 pieces at the moment. And with making the fish out of water my buddy, I can earn one Magikarp candy for every 1km I walk. So, that is pretty easy, unlike Eevee who only earns you one candy for every 5k. But she is my favorite, next to Ninetails, and I don’t have a Ninetails just yet so I keep her around.

Plus, there are Fashion Weeks going on right now until September 28, and there are Furfrou everywhere alongside costume Pokemon, a timed research quest, and exclusive field research tasks I need to complete.

Tom Orry, Editor-in-Chief - KeyWe, PS5 (also on PS4, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

I'd been meaning to give Keywe a go for a little while now. As a co-op game, it looked perfect to play with my son, and I was right. You can play solo, taking control of both Jeff and Debra, the two-star kiwi birds who find themselves working in a telegram/mailroom. It's fair to say that my brain couldn't cope with controlling both, with co-op by far the most fun option.

Essentially you and another player must perform tasks, like typing out letters to send telegrams, sticking partial words together to write out letters, and putting stickers on parcels, using each bird, and there are a bunch of smaller mini-games to play too. The mailroom soon became a chaotic mess, but as with all good co-op games, the shouting and lack of coordination is part of the charm.

I'm glad to have found another game to stick on for some simple multiplayer fun. I think we might be returning to this now and again to earn more tickets so we can buy outfits for Jeff and Debra.

That's what we're getting into this weekend, as far as games go. What are your plans?

Is there any particular game you are wanting to give a go, or are you currently working on finishing one up? Let us know!