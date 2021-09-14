Pokemon Go Fashion Week debuts new form-change mechanic and adds Furfrou to the game

As part of Pokeon Go's Fashion Week, which will see fashionably dressed Pokemon and new avatar items available, you will be able to catch Furfrou, the poodle Pokemon.

Some of Furfrou's forms will be available in certain regions around the world.

Natural Form: Available in the wild globally

Matron Trim: Available as a form change globally

Dandy Trim: Available as a form change globally

Debutante Trim: Available as a form change in the Americas

Diamond Trim: Available as a form change in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Star Trim: Available as a form change in the Asia-Pacific

La Reine Trim: Available as a form change in France

Kabuki Trim: Available as a form change in Japan

Pharaoh Trim: Available as a Form change in Egypt

Heart Trim: Stay tuned!

In addition, Pokemon such as Butterfree, Sneasel, and Blitzle will be wearing fashionable costumes for the first time. Pokemon that starred in last year’s Fashion Week event, like Smoochum, Kirlia, Shinx, and Croagunk, will return as well.

The next part of the Season of Mischief Special Research story, Misunderstood Mischief, will also unlock. You will be helping Professor Willow study how Pokemon like Furfrou change their appearances.

Complete Special Research to earn an encounter with the Meloetta, which appeared during Pokemon Go Fest back earlier this summer. If you have already accessed the Pokemon Go Fest 2021–exclusive Special Research, completing this new Special Research will instead earn you Meloetta Candy.

Fashionable Trainers with fashionable Pokemon will be appearing at PokeStops throughout the event. If you challenge these Trainers, you can earn rewards.

There will also be Timed Research which you can complete for a chance to earn encounters with fashionable event-themed Pokemon. You can also earn an exclusive Furfrou Wig avatar item as a final reward. The Furfrou Wig will also be available for purchase in the shop after the event is over, beginning Wednesday, September 29.

Starting on Monday, September 20 at 1pm PDT (GMT –7), Fashion Week avatar items—like Hoopa Bangles—will be available in the shop.

Also, certain avatar items will be on sale for a limited time.

In addition to Furfrou, costumed Pokemon like Kirlia, Blitzle, and Croagunk will be appearing in the wild. If you’re lucky, you might also encounter Butterfree.

Costumed Pokemon like Sneasel and Shinx will be appearing in one-star raids, and costumed Pokemon like Butterfree and Kirlia will be appearing in three-star raids.

Those appearing in five-star raids and in Mega Raids will not change from what has been announced previously.

The following Pokemon will be hatching from 7 km Eggs: Alolan Meowth, Galarian Meowth, Smoochum in a fashionable costume, and Shinx in a fashionable costume. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Butterfree, Shiny Sneasel, Shiny Smoochum, Shiny Kirlia, Shiny Shinx, Shiny Croagunk, or Shiny Blitzle - all wearing costumes.

You may encounter Shiny Blitzle without a costume after Fashion Week has concluded, but you won’t see Blitzle in the wild very often.

And finally, there is a new form-change mechanic being added to the game with the debut of Furfrou. This feature will allow you to change the forms of certain Pokemon.

Using Furfrou as an example, it begins in its Natural Trim. Then, you will select Furfrou in your Pokémon storage and then tap the Form Change button to bring up a menu that lists the available Trims.

You then select your preferred Trim. Changing your Furfrou from one Trim to any other Trim will cost 25 Furfrou Candy and 10,000 Stardust.

All of this is part of the Season of Mischief which kicked off September 1 and runs until December 1, 2021, at 10am local time.