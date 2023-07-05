If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
We finally have official Pokemon forums and Nintendo is already pulling some of the funnier threads from it

It's only been live for a day.

Nintendo has answered a major request of Pokemon fans everywhere by finally launching official Pokemon Forums on July 4.

While a great idea, it seems that things quickly went off the rails a bit, in Nintendo's opinion, resulting in the removal of threads and a few bans.

Scarlet and Violet Launch Trailer

On the forums, topics currently range from favorite Pokemon to favorite Starters, and then there are threads on favorite mid-evolutions and favorite Pokemon types. All rather safe and vanilla.

However, at one time, some rather goofy and fun forum threads were posted that Nintendo, apparently wasn't too fond of so they were pulled -at least we can't find them anywhere. Thankfully, the internet never forgets.

Here's one: "What Pokemon would be the best at operating a Hyundai 25L-7 forklift?" And another: "Which Pokemon would you eat for lunch?".

Our answers to those questions? I'd say Snorlax for the first one - if he could stay awake long enough to get the job done. As for the second, Bellsprout. Probably. I dunno though, Miltank, Bouffalant, and Tauros would look really nice on a plate next to a baked potato and roll.

Another thread didn't ask a question, but offered an opinion instead: "I think in the next game Geeta and Rika should kiss and get married and [then] play Fortnite together" (thanks for these, GamesRadar).

As of press time, we're trying to find more funny Pokemon Forum threads, but alas, there doesn't seem to be any. But, the forum is still young, and we're sure folks will keep the moderators busy over the next few days and months. Maybe even years, if Nintendo doesn't just give up and close the thing.

What kind of forum thread would you start? We'd probably ask something silly like "Why do some of the creatures look like they are wearing bras?" - because it's true.

