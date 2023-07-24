Warframe publisher Digital Extremes launches fantasy MMO Wayfinder into Early Access in August

Wayfinder - the highly anticipated MMORPG from Airship Syndicate - is launching into Early Access on PC and PlayStation on August 15. This comes following a series of invite-only closed beta tests early in the year. If you didn't manage to get in, the doors are being flung wide open for you soon.

Wayfinder is a third person action MMO, with a heavy focus on collection very much like Warframe - a game to which it owes a good portion of its game design DNA. Airship Syndicate, known for its prior work on Ruined King and Darksiders Genesis is working alongside Warframe developer, Digital Extremes, to get this new MMO out into the world. As such, it shares similar traits to the sci-fi MMO.

In Wayfinder, you play as a... Wayfinder as you delve into the Gloom for loot and adventure. You can party up and head into a variety of challenging dungeons, or go out into the open world for a selection of thrills and dangers. It's all very early, of course, but from what we played in the closed beta there was something special to it.

Those who choose to jump into the Early Access version of Wayfinder will be able to try out the brand new sharpshooter Wayfinder venomess, a new twist on the battle pass standard with the rewards tower, and of course mess around with the game without worrying about servers closing down.

The official press release for the early access launch contains the following quote from creative director Joe Madureira: "Early Access is a huge milestone for the entire studio. Traditionally we've shipped boxed games like Darksiders Genesis, or Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, and moved onto the next project. It's incredibly exciting that this truly is the start."

What an interesting time to launch an MMO. We're in a strange period where a lot of the heavy hitters like WoW and FF14 are in a stable spot with their giant audiences, whereas smaller games like Guild Wars 2, Black Desert Online, and more are able to survive with their own slice of the MMO pie. After the great WoW migration during Shadowlands, western players gained a taste for curiousity, and have proven keen to at least try new games on the market. Some even stick around!

So perhaps there's a place for Wayfinder. Warframe seems to be trucking along just fine at the moment, while Soulframe looms on the horizon. Perhaps we're seeing the start of a golden age for that particular brand of MMO - where collecting myriad weapons and characters is king. Or perhaps it with flicker out like dozens of MMOs before - you'll have to jump into early access to find out for yourself I suppose!

Let us know if you'll be jumping into Wayfinder below! DO you think it looks interesting?