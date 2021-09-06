VG247 is looking for a deputy editor

It's a very exciting time at VG247. We've just relaunched the website and now we're on the hunt for a new deputy editor to join the team.

This is a crucial senior editorial role, so we're looking for someone who has a clear vision for how they think the site can continue its mission to be the place to read about and discuss the biggest news and releases in the world of video games.

As it's the year 2021 we're after someone who knows the ins and outs of SEO (as much as it's possible to truly know them), but also someone who can deliver unique content by staying on top of the biggest games and working with our team of writers and freelancers.

Video and podcasting is also a big part of our future, so expect to be part of those too, and potentially be on stage for panels at any one of ReedPop's events in the years ahead. Related to all that, a willingness (or even eagerness) to share in the team’s necessary national and international travel will be a bonus, too.

If you've been in and around games media for a while now and know your stuff, this might be for you. We're not expecting all applicants to have management experience, but you'll need to demonstrate that you have ideas and have the ability to lead a team.

Excited? Want to apply to be VG247's deputy editor? Then click through to here and submit your application. CV's are great, but I'm more interested in what you will bring to the role, so don't forget to include that too.

If you're keen to get on team VG247 and don't fit the bill for deputy, we're also still on the lookout for a staff writer/guides writer hybrid superstar, with a focus on games as a service titles. Get all the details for that here, but be quick as we're moving on to interviews very soon.