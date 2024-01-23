As the sequel to the OG video game movie Tron starts filming, an X-Files star joins its cast

The next instalment in the Tron series has just started filming, and none other than the one and only Gillian Anderson has joined the cast.

A third Tron film has been in the works for more than a decade now, having been announced even before 2010's Tron: Legacy, but has struggled to materialise since then. However, as confirmed over the weekend by the director of the film himself, Joachim Rønning on Instagram, filming for Tron: Ares has finally kicked off. The image posted shows off a classic director's chair with the title "Tr3n" written in the film's iconic font, which instantly raises the question: are we meant to be calling this film "Tren"? It's not like I don't get it, the number three in Italian is tre after all, but it is giving 2 Fast 2 Furious energy.

Since that post went live, Deadline also reported that X-Files star Gillian Anderson, also known for her work in Hannibal and Sex Education, is now part of the cast, though her role hasn't been revealed at this point in time. She joins Jared Leto, who's also set to produce the film, Jodie Turner-Smith (Anne Boleyn, Sex Education), Greta Lee (Across the Spider-Verse, Russian Doll), Evan Peters (American Horror Story, X-Men: Days of Future Past), Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor), and Sarah Desjardins (Yellowjackets).

The film will follow Leto as the titular Ares, who unlike previous Tron entries, is a video game character that will enter the real world. Makes for something different I suppose! Outside of that, plot details are a bit slim, though Rønning has previously said the film is "a movie subsequently about AI and what it means, and takes, to be human," obviously a bit of a relevant topic given growing concerns over AI-produced art.

A release date for Tron: Ares hasn't been set yet, but with production only having just started, it'll still be a while away yet.