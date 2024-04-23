Tom Holland says "everyone wants" Spider-Man 4 to happen, but he's still staying cautious

While any details are yet to be set in stone, Tom Holland has made it clear that with Spider-Man 4, "everyone wants it to happen."

Companies love money, and because of that reason, Spider-Man 4 is almost definitely going to happen. It's not currently on the MCU docket at the moment, but a report from last month did say that Disney is eyeing up the director of multiple Fast & Furious films Justin Lin to take it over from Jon Watts, who's handled the previous three Holland-starring Spidey films. Zendaya is also apparently set to return, but again, Marvel and Disney are keeping quiet on what's actually going on with it. Now, in a recent interview with Deadline, Holland has at least reaffirmed that people are working on it, though it sounds like they're taking their time with it.

"The simple answer is that I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films," Holland said when asked if he'd return as the webslinger. "I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I'll always want to do more." But the more "complicated answer" when it comes to making another one is that he wants to avoid repeating the same themes in a sequel.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we've cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing. This is the first time in this process that I've been part of the creative so early. It's just a process where I’m watching and learning. It's just a really fun stage for me. Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we're not overdoing the same things."

At least one Spider-Man 4 appears to be on the way, as there were rumours that a Sam Raimi directed, Tobey Maguie led sequel to the original trilogy was in the works, but the director dispelled those rumours earlier this month.