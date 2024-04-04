Maybe you're not like me and still are excited for The Witcher's next two Henry Cavill-less seasons, but season three broke me despite the positive reviews, and it wasn't because it was the former Superman's last rodeo. Anyhow, Netflix's flagship fantasy series has added three big names to its season four cast.

Via Variety, the roster of actors has been expanded with Sharlto Copley (District 9), James Purefoy (Rome), and Danny Woodburn (Seinfeld). After Liam Hemsworth taking over Cavill's role as Geralt of Rivia and the following heated conversation online, it seems that Netflix isn't sparing any expenses when it comes to the new supporting parts.

Copley is set to play the infamous bounty hunter Leo Bonhart from Andrzej Sapkowski's novels, while Purefoy will play Skellen, "a high-ranking spy and court advisor to Emhyr." Last but not least, Woodburn is Zoltan, "a fan favorite dwarf character from the novels and Witcher video games." They're joining Hemsworth, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, and Laurence Fishburne. The latter will play Regis, a name that everyone who played the third Witcher game's Blood and Wine DLC remembers.

After a few delays, The Witcher season 4 is kicking off production this spring. The official description for the new season released by Netflix is as follows:

"After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again."

Look, maybe Liam Hemsworth is fantastic as Geralt and, more importantly, the scripts are less scattered this time around, but season three gave me such a headache - with meandering episodes that promptly transitioned into climactic events that ultimately fell flat - that I'm not planning to return to Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and her team's take on the Continent anytime soon. I'd love to be proven wrong and enchanted again, though.

Meanwhile, CD Projekt Red is ramping up development on the next big Witcher game and pondering whether the IP should make the jump to mobile devices, so there's plenty to look forward to even if you've abandoned the show.