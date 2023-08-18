What's the best game where nobody gets killed?

Video games and murder are like cheese and crackers. Vic and Bob. The Edinburgh Fringe and disgruntled locals. A classic partnership, but hardly inseparable: though our chief interaction with these virtual worlds is to deal death to their residents, it doesn't have to be that way. In fact, there are thousands of video games out there where you aren't compelled to kill anyone. Or stab them. Or even lightly maim them. Farming simulators, for example, where the only thing resembling violence is the application of combine harvester to corn. Relationship simulators, where the only conflict to be found is that between heart and head. Or Assassin's Creed 3, where you tend to just kill British colonisers, which most people agree is fair game.

Our guest this week is James Batchelor, editor-in-chief of our sister publication Gamesindustry.biz, and someone who is keen to spread awareness of the fact that video gaming is a broad and eclectic art form which includes plenty of non-violent titles, over 300 of which he has documented in his book: The Best Non-Violent Video Games.

So, which is the best game where nobody gets killed, according to our esteemed panel? To find out, you'll have to watch or listen to this show. Handily there are several methods for doing so listed below. Cor, you lucky people. We've thought of everything!

Special thanks to David Bulmer for performing "Jim's Theme".

Watch the video version here:

Check out the exciting new video version of the Best Games Ever show! Listen to the audio version here: To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Or subscribe to us via your favourite podcast platforms: Here's The Best Games Ever Podcast on Apple Podcasts.

You can also follow us on Spotify.

It's even on YouTube if that's your thing.

You could also simply read the summary below, if you're the sort of person who skips to the last page of a book (a wrongun, a reprobate, a Bad Seed).

James Batchelor

Image credit: The Pokémon Company

James picked Pokémon Gold and Silver, which doesn't feature in his book as it does feature plenty of violence, but nobody actually gets killed, so it qualifies here. It also resisted all of Alex's attempts to find some kind of loophole or technicality to disqualify it.

Tom

Image credit: Mopeful Games, No More Robots

Tom picked Fashion Police Squad, a retro-styled boomer shooter where instead of filling punters with hot lead, you merely shoot better fitting clothes onto them. If anything, you're helping.

Alex

Image credit: Nintendo

Alex went with Splatoon, Nintendo's distinctly Nintendo take on the multiplayer shooter in which nobody dies from bullet wounds because they get covered in ink instead. Despite the obvious drowning risk, nobody dies.

“What is the Best Games Ever Show?” you ask? Well, it is essentially a 30-minute panel show where people (Jim Trinca and associates) decide on the best game in a specific category. That's it. It's good. Listen to it.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Come back in a week for another exciting instalment of the Best Games Ever Show.

Pre-order Starfield today or get ready with discounted Game Pass codes

Starfield will be launching exclusively for Xbox Series X/S and PC (Windows) on September 6th 2023. Pre-order your copy of Bethesda's upcoming action RPG from the links below and get set for the new galactic adventure.

Players who pre-order the premium edition can play Starfield early from September 1st. That's five days before it lands on Game Pass! PC Players looking to upgrade their PC can also get Starfield for free when you buy select AMD Ryzen processors, AMD Radeon graphics cards, or a gaming system that contains both.

Alternatively, you can play Starfield on Game Pass on day one. Our shop here at VG247 is currently offering a 5 per cent discount on Game Pass codes and Xbox Credit - simply redeem the code "VG247" at the check out. The code is valid until 31st July, so stock up now to save money on a Game Pass membership or discounted Xbox Credit if you're buying Starfield on the Xbox Store.