Sonic Colors Ultimate physical release delayed in Europe

Sega has delayed the physical release of Sonic Colors Ultimate in the EMEA region (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

The game, which is coming to PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC (as well as Xbox Series X/S and PS5 via backwards compatibility), has apparently encountered “unforeseen logistical issues”.

There is currently no replacement release date for the physical version of the game in these regions, though the digital launch of the game (coming on September 7) is still going ahead with no disruption.

“Due to unforeseen logistical issues, all physical editions of Sonic Colors: Ultimate, which include both the standard and keyring edition; will be delayed across all EMEA markets, excluding Australia and New Zealand,” Sega said in a tweet.

“This does not impact the digital release across all first party platforms. Sega is committed to customer satisfaction and we apologise for this unfortunate delay.”

Sonic Colors Ultimate is a remaster of the game that originally launched for Wii in 2010,and will feature updated controls, a new mode, and upscaled graphics.

Your goal in the game is to save the Wisps from Eggman. In order to do this, Sonic will need to explore Eggman's amusement park which spans five planets, and destroy the power source at the center of each.

If you're eager for more Sonic content in the coming months, you're in luck: Sega recently announced Sonic Origin, a compilation game that will collect Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD.