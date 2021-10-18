Salt and Sacrifice will be exclusive to Epic Games Store on PC

Ska Studios, the developer of the souls-like platformer Salt and Sanctuary and its highly-anticipated follow-up Salt and Sacrifice, has announced the PC version of the game will be an Epic Games Store exclusive.

The game has not yet got a solid release date, but we do know that it's aiming to launch in the first quarter of 2021 on both PC and PS5. It'll be available in in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Portuguese at launch, too.

It's worth noting at this point that the original Salt and Sanctuary game eventually came to Nintendo Switch (and Steam), so we may yet see the hard-as-nails platformer follow-up come to other platforms, too. Just don't expect it to be announced soon.

In the game, the Alterstone Kingdom has criminals facing two choices for their punishment: death or service. Most opt for execution, but "a brave few" choose to live life as Marked Inquisitors who are tasked with hunting 20 types of Mages.

You will be able to choose from one of eight starting classes — Highblade, Paladin, Assassin, Cleric, Dualist, Fighter, Ranger, or Sage — then partake in the Magebane Rite and come away Spellmarked which puts you in a flux state between life and death.

You will wield grappling hooks and pursue your targets, then slay them in brawler-style side-scrolling combat that supports single-player or drop-in drop-out online co-op.

It was announced during Summer Game Fest back in June 2021, and arrives on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC (via Epic Games Store) Q1 2022.