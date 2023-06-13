Capcom brings back Pragmata, only to delay it indefinitely

While we theorised that Capcom's mysterious, the long-in-development game, Pragmata, might make an appearance at the Capcom Showcase, many didn't even remember it. Well, Pragmata did show up with a new trailer, but it was almost made just to remind people it exists.

The trailer was very brief, with less than a minute of new footage. But what it did reveal was that the game has been delayed indefinitely.

Sorry, kiddo.

The point of the trailer, it seems, is the message from the development team at the end. But the footage also establishes what's coming, with the child asking, "Aren't we there, yet?" To which the protagonist responds, "Sorry, kiddo. We still got a ways to go."

"It is with a heavy heart that we must further postpone the release of Pragmata," the message reads. "Our team is currently hard at work making the best game we can, but we need more time."

We do get a glimpse of the action in this one, though, and it appears there's going to be a mix of melee combat and shooting as we navigate through what looks like a space station and protect the girl.

It's quite telling that we don't even get a release target, and we do hope it doesn't turn into this generation's Deep Down, another Capcom vapourware.

Pragmata was initially unveiled in a PlayStation Showcase in the summer of 2020, where it was announced for release in 2022. Last year, Capcom delayed the game to 2023, but did not mention it until this week's showcase.