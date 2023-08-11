This Pokemon plush has fans gagging... from laughter

A Pokemon plush is now on sale, giving fans of the series yet another opportunity to show their love for the IP. However, unlike the cute pikachu's of yesteryear, this Wiglet Plush has many out their blushing due to its resemblance to a certain body part.

I went to check what's new on the Pokémon Center website, and, well... pic.twitter.com/yxXEOMl7G1 — Alex Seedhouse (@Seedy87) August 9, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

At a soft 10.5 inches, this Wiglet plush might be a real prick to store without you being a plonkor and knocking stuff around your room over. However for a longtime member of the Pokemon community, maybe giving other merch the shaft, to find room for this fat hog will be necisarry. Might I recommend installing some shelving? Either get a professional on the horn to bring their equipment along, or bust out your own tool and measure it out.

As you can imagine, this plush propigated a gaggle of fans who put their joysticks down and stood to attention at this newfound discovery on the Pokemon store. This includes Alex Seedhouse on Twitter, who retweeted the listing on Twitter earlier this week. HimboLoverUwU is one such example of a fan expressing their delight - expressing a Poke plush for reasons we couldn't possibly understand.

If you are thinking of getting your hands on this yourself, you might want to be cautious of the cost. At £18.99, those careful with their cash may have a boner to pick at the Pokemon Company taking the pisser. However, considering the decent quality of official Pokemon merch in recent years, you might just be acting a weenie. Just under £20 may sound like a lot, but it won't really go a schlong way these days.

What else can we say. You can get an uncut look at the thing yourself by heading over to the official website. It's sure to be a permanent resident on your bedside table, if you have one of those. Also, depending on which way you look at it, it curves to the left! Why is that a good thing? Who knows!

Want to check out some more Pokemon stuff from us? Don't be a cock - check out our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Codes page. If you're curious for a digital Wiglit - you can read our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet review here too.