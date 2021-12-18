VGC (via TheGamer) reports that a new Ghostbusters game is coming, and the source of this news is straight from a Ghostbuster’s mouth. At a Q&A at the Celebrity Fan Fest in San Antonio, Texas, Ernie Hudson spilled the beans on the upcoming game as well as who is involved.

In a response to a question about if he wanted to be in another video game, Hudson replied that he just got an email saying they’re working on another game. “So they’re scheduling it now to do the recording, and I’m not sure who’s going to do [it]. I know me and Danny [Aykroyd], I think. I’m not sure Billy [Murray] will do anything on it. So there’ll be another video game.”

Hudson also joked about how hard of a time the development team had in making his likeness in the game. “They’ve been sending me prototypes of the character to get the image right, [and] they seem to have a hard time creating my image. It’s so weird to me that they can get Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis to look exactly like they look, but I end up looking like Eddie Murphy or somebody.”

Ghostbusters has been part of gaming for as long as the medium has been around, stretching back as far as the 1984 game for home computers. The most recent significant release was 2009’s Ghostbusters: The Video Game, which received a remaster in 2019. Ghostbusters never really left the realm of gaming, either, as they featured prominently in Fortnite for a bit. What this new game will be like is anyone’s guess, but as TheGamer points out, the fact that the original cast’s voice overs are going to be used might indicate another story-driven game even if previous rumors were suggesting an asymmetrical multiplayer one instead.