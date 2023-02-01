Microsoft is removing 46 games from the Xbox 360 Marketplace

Microsoft has announced a number titles and associated add-on content will be removed from the Xbox 360 Marketplace in a select set of regions per title.

The removals will start on February 7. Once purchased, you can always redownload the games or any other previously purchased games from your Xbox 360 Download History.

Assassin's Creed Liberation HD

This will not affect the game if they are currently available on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S stores. Only the Xbox 360 Marketplace.

Speaking with Gematsu, a Microsoft spokesperson assured you will still be able to play discs or previously downloaded games on your Xbox 360 and modern consoles if they are backwards compatible titles.

Below is the list of titles which will be removed in the Americas. For you specific region, click here.