Microsoft is removing 46 games from the Xbox 360 Marketplace

You won't lose them if you already own them.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Microsoft has announced a number titles and associated add-on content will be removed from the Xbox 360 Marketplace in a select set of regions per title.

The removals will start on February 7. Once purchased, you can always redownload the games or any other previously purchased games from your Xbox 360 Download History.

Assassin's Creed Liberation HD

This will not affect the game if they are currently available on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S stores. Only the Xbox 360 Marketplace.

Speaking with Gematsu, a Microsoft spokesperson assured you will still be able to play discs or previously downloaded games on your Xbox 360 and modern consoles if they are backwards compatible titles.

Below is the list of titles which will be removed in the Americas. For you specific region, click here.

  • Aegis Wing
  • Assassin's Creed Brotherhood
  • Assassin's Creed 3
  • Assassin's Creed 4
  • Assassin's Creed Liberation HD
  • Blood of the Werewolf
  • Blue Dragon
  • Breakdown
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
  • Call of Duty: Ghosts
  • Castle Crashers
  • Cloning Clyde
  • Counter-Strike: GO
  • Dark Souls
  • Darksiders 2
  • DAYTONA USA
  • Defense Grid
  • Eets: Chowdown
  • Far Cry 2
  • Final Fight: DblImpact
  • Iron Brigade
  • Jeremy McGrath's Offroad
  • Jet Set Radio
  • Left 4 Dead
  • Left 4 Dead 2
  • LIMBO
  • Lost Odyssey
  • Mass Effect 2
  • Monopoly Deal
  • Mutant Blobs Attack
  • N+
  • Outpost Kaloki X
  • Peggle 2
  • Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
  • Prince of Persia
  • R.U.S.E.
  • Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
  • Skate 2
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth
  • Spelunky
  • SplinterCellConviction
  • Star Wars Battlefront
  • Star Wars KOTOR 2
  • The Orange Box
  • The Raven Episode 1
  • The Witcher 2

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

