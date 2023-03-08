Latest PS5 firmware update finally adds Discord integration and new personalisation options

Sony’s latest system software update for the PlayStation 5 has arrived, detailed in its latest blog post, and bringing with it the long-awaited Discord integration many of us have been hoping for.

This firmware update, which you can call version 23.01-07.00.00 for short, is a 1.1GB update for the system that boasts a few nifty, new features. This update went into beta testing just a few weeks ago, and appears to have a whole host of quality-of-life features for PS5 users.

Of course, Discord integration is a highlight here. After having connected your PlayStation Network account to Discord, you can hop into a voice call via Discord and transfer it over to your PlayStation with ease. This is similar to how Xbox’s Discord integration works and is mega convenient for when you want some time on your console while still talking to your friends on Discord.

Additionally, users can share their screen or request a screen share from their friends simply by visiting their profile. Although, the ability to screen-share appears limited to PlayStation parties. There’ll be a new ‘Join Game’ icon when participating in party chats, and a ‘Friends Who Play’ area in your game hubs, so you can see who is playing what, and possibly arrange to game with them.

As for new gameplay and personalisation options, we’ve a few! A variable refresh rate for 1440p is now supported by the console when using a VRR-compatible HDMI 2.1, and when playing a game that supports VRR, obviously. 1440p support has also been enabled for more displays, and you can check if your device is compatible from your settings!

There’s also game library enhancements which will see PS5 users able to sort and filter their lists of games, including PS VR2 titles, and game presets can be set for multiplayer sessions. For example, you can adjust your settings so you can be in control of who joins and who can send out invites to your party.

Last, but not least, this PS5 firmware update introduces more accessibility and ease-of-use features for players. The DualSense Wireless Controller can now be updated wirelessly, the Screen Reader will give more detailed guidance, and data transfer between consoles has been made easier. PS5 to PS5 data transfer is now easily done via Wi-Fi or LAN, and you can migrate save data from PS4 to PS5 in two different ways if you want (provided you have a subscription for PS Plus for storing your save data online).

The final rad feature (in my humble opinion) is that Voice Command can now support game capture; you can physically tell your PS5 to capture the last 5 minutes of game footage, or even the last hour, if you fancy. You can even ask it to manually begin recording, and so forth. This particular feature is only available in English for US and UK beta participants, however.

All in all, this has shaped up to be a pretty good update for PlayStation 5 users. What do you think of the new features, and is there anything else you’d rather see in future?