If you're under 40, you'll have no idea who this bloke is or why he's getting a new movie

Remember Popeye the Sailor? No? Can't say I blame you, but he's getting a live-action film adaptation anyway.

Popeye, to explain to those under the age of 40 or so, is a fictional cartoon sailor who gets super strength by eating spinach first conceived way back in 1929. Yeah, it kind of just sounds like an op to get kids to eat their greens, but hey, whatever gets the job done right? He's had several cartoons over the years, but perhaps most notably there was a 1980 live-action film starring Robin Williams as the titular sailor - I only just found out today that this was the film that launched his career, which is a bit of a funny one. And now, as reported by Variety, it appears that Popeye is getting a new live-action film.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The film will apparently be produced by Chernin Entertainment, probably best known for being behind the Planet of the Apes reboot films, alongside King Features, an animation studio and print syndication, who owns the rights to Popeye. It also already has a writer attached, Michael Caleo (The Family, The Sopranos), though no director has been attached as of yet. What it will be about is also anyone's guess, as there's really only so much you can do with a spinach-loving, large-muscled sailor like Popeye, but where there's an IP there's money to be made, right?

It's actually Popeye's 95th anniversary this year, so it's as good a time as any to revisit the classic series, even if most young people wouldn't have the foggiest idea who he is - maybe if they add him into Fortnite it'll get some interest in him again.

A few years back an animated Popeye film was in development from Genndy Tartakovsky, a longtime animation director behind classics like Samurai Jack, Dexter's Laboratory, and the original 2D Star Wars: Clone Wars. An animation test was completed that had the voice of SpongeBob himself Tom Kenny as Popeye, but it was cancelled due to creative differences and Tartakovsky ultimately believing that a Popeye movie wouldn't work.

For now, we'll just have to wait and see if this new film will thrust him back into the limelight or not, though I don't have all that much faith.