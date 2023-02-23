Here's the official 2023 Steam Sales and Fests schedule

Valve has provided a schedule for all sales and Fests coming to Steam in 2023.

It's nice to get official confirmation of these instead of relying on database combers and leakers.

Steam Next Fest - February 2023 Event Trailer

Fresh off the latest Next Fest and Mystery Fest comes the Steam Spring Sale on March 16, followed by the Puzzle Fest in April and the Sports Fest in May.

The summer months will see a Next Fest occur in June, followed by the Summer Sale on June 29, the Stealth Fest will go live in July, a Visual Novel Fest will come in August, and the Strategy Fest will go live in September.

Fall will see the SHMUP Fest in late September, the final Next Fest of the year in October, the return of the Steam Scare Fest in late October, the Autumn Sale in November, and the Winter Sale will kick off on December 21.

Here's the entire list of sales, Fests, and running dates:

Steam Sales & Fests Schedule for 2023