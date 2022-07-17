Guess the game in Guess the Game, the latest Wordle clone

Guess The Game is the latest Wordle clone, borrowing from the film-based Framed to make you guess what game is being shown.

While Wordle makes you figure out what the word of the day is, Framed takes a different approach by showing you film frames, sometimes very obscure ones, and you have to guess the film in six frames or less. GuessThe.Game is the latest iteration in this trend, with a similar challenge as Framed, albeit with game screens.

Framed shows you the entire frame from the film, so even if it's from a shot that isn't particularly recognisable, you can at least see the whole thing. What sets Guess The Game apart is that the screenshots have been cropped, so you can't see the entire frame. Makes sense, considering that UI can often be a pretty clear giveaway.

And also unlike Framed, Guess The Game gives you some hints as to what the game might be. After your first guess, the Metacritic score is shown, before showing the original platform, genre, release date, and who the developer of the game is.

Most films on Framed become pretty obvious from around frame four onwards, but this one will obviously be a bit of a test when it comes to your video game knowledge.

Earlier this week, Twitter shared what the most tweeted about games around the globe so far in 2022 are. Genshin Impact fans might not be surprised by it taking the number one spot, and even more unsurprisingly is the fact that Wordle came in second place.

There are of course a bunch of different Wordle alternatives to choose from now, including AnyWordle, which is essentially the same as standard Wordle, only the word can be any length, which will certainly add to the challenge, but could also increase your vocabulary.