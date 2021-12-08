GTA Online's next story update stars Dr. Dre and GTA 5's Franklin

A new adventure starring Dr. Dre is coming to GTA Online next week, and it's called The Contract.

The update will star renowned hustler Franklin of GTA 5 fame, who has started a business venture, F. Clinton and Partner, which is a new “celebrity solutions agency” that helps the "Vinewood elite" solve problems."

In the new storyline, Franklin is looking for both a partner and a "big-ticket, high-profile client," and you can be that partner.

Elsewhere in the city, DJ Pooh has reached out to Franklin about a potential client, Dr. Dre. Turns out, Dre's phone is missing and has ended up in the wrong hands. He's keen to get it back because it has some of his unreleased stored on it.

It is up to you, Franklin, hacker Imani, Chop the Dog, and your crew to help secure Dre's tracks as you travel through the streets of Franklin’s old neighborhood, attend parties, visit mansions, and venture to the offices of the FIB.

More information on the new content will be provided leading up to the release of The Contract on December 15.

This information will include details on an eclectic new radio station, updates to existing radio stations including a ton of new and unreleased exclusive tracks from Dr. Dre, plus additional opportunities for agency work including choice hits, new weapons, vehicles, and much more.