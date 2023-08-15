Game Pass expands Its library with Gris, Everspace 2, and Firewatch returns to the service

Microsoft is adding five more games to Game Pass this month, and the additions kick off today with Everspace 2.

In this fast-paced single-player space shooter, you embark on an adventure where large, handcrafted areas are full of secrets, puzzles, and danger. Follow the clone pilot Adam as he seeks a place in the universe. Escape colonial capture, navigate the intrigues of local warlords, evade energy-maddened cultists, and fend off war-hungry aliens. To survive space Adam needs to level up, craft, and loot better gear. The game is available for Cloud and Xbox Series X/S.

August 17 will see the return of Firewatch to Game Pass. To be made available for cloud, console, and PC, Campo Santo's single-player, first-person mystery is set in the Wyoming wilderness, where your only emotional lifeline is the person on the other end of a handheld radio. You’ll explore a wild and unknown environment, facing questions and making choices that can build or destroy the only meaningful relationship you have.

The following day will see the release and Game Pass day-one entry of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre for cloud, console, and PC. In it, you take on the role of one of the Slaughter family members or their victims in this third-person, asymmetrical horror experience. It is obviously based on the classic 1974 horror film, so expect plenty of violence and gore.

As you know, Sea of Stars is coming to Game Pass for cloud, console, and PC on August 29 as a day-one release on the service. And another familiar game, Gris, will kick September off when it finally lands September 5 on Xbox. It will also be available for the cloud, and PC.

New games mean some titles will be leaving the service. You have until August 31 to play the following games: Black Desert, Commandos 3 – HD Remaster, Immortality, Nuclear Throne, Surgeon Simulator 2, and Tinykin.

Give these games a try before they leave the service, and if you like what you play, all gameplay will transfer over, and you can also take up to 20% off the price of the game upon purchase.