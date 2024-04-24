Fallout 76 Power Armor: How to get Power Armor fast

In order to take on the baddest enemies in Fallout 76, you're going to need some Power Armor. There are plenty of sets hidden around Fallout 76's sprawling map, though you'll need to know exactly where to look to find them quickly.

That's why we've rounded-up over 40 Power Armor locations we've come across in this Fallout 76 Power Armor guide. We'll detail each location, and also give you some general tips that you should keep in mind while using Power Armor.

Fallout 76 Power Armor locations

Power Armor works a little differently in Fallout 76, when compared to previous entries in the Fallout series. There’s only a finite number of suits per server, so if someone gets to one before you, then it’s gone.

To save you some time, we’ve listed some key locations for finding Power Armor in Fallout 76 below. We’ll give you a description of where they are on the map, and how to get them.

Where to get Power Armor fast in Fallout 76

There are a few places to pick up Power Armor in Fallout 76, but let’s start with one of the closest. If you head east of Vault 76, you’ll come across a location called Morgantown Warehouse. What you’re looking for is a train car with USA written on the side. Inside are parts of a T-45 Power Armor. It’s not complete, but is enough to get you started at a low level.

Image credit: VG247/Bethesda

For some additional Fallout 76 Power Armor locations, check out the list below:

Aaronholdt Homestead

Point Pleasant

Nuka-Cola Processing Plant

Arktos Pharma

Fallout 76 Morgantown T-45 Power Armor

Image credit: VG247/Bethesda

There's some T-45 Power Armor located in Morgantown. It's just to the west and slightly south of the Morgantown icon. We've embedded an image below.

Image credit: VG247/Bethesda

Fallout 76 Morgantown Airport Power Armor

Image credit: VG247/Bethesda

Another set of Power armor can be found at the Morgantown Airport. Enter the main terminal, and head towards the eastern end of the ground floor. There are two power armor racks attached to the wall, where the armor can spawn in your game.

Image credit: VG247/Bethesda

Fallout 76 Power Armor level requirements

There are a few different things you’ll need to keep in mind while searching for Power Armor in Fallout 76. There are four different types of Power Armor, each requiring a specific level to operate. For the T-45 you’ll need to be level 25. For T-51 you’ll need to be at least level 30, and for the T-60 and X-01 armors you must be level 40.

If you come across Power Armor with parts you cannot use, transfer them into your inventory, then equip what’s left.

Now that we've run through the different level types, here's some more details on where you can find Power Armor in Fallout 76.

Fallout 76 Ash Heap Power Armor Locations

There are a few Power Armor frames to be found in Ash Heap. We've listed them below, along with some details on where to find them.

Vault 63 : To the south of Ash Heap.

: To the south of Ash Heap. Rusty Pick : Northern part of Ash Heap, just south-west of the miner sign.

: Northern part of Ash Heap, just south-west of the miner sign. Burning Mine : In the garage building outside.

: In the garage building outside. Red Rocket Filling Station : Behind Red Rocket building, in the PA crafting station.

: Behind Red Rocket building, in the PA crafting station. Camden Park : In the Raider camp with the rollercoaster.

: In the Raider camp with the rollercoaster. Beckley : Next to the APC vehicle.

: Next to the APC vehicle. Mount Blair: Look for a large garage with a bulldozer parked inside, there's power Armor next to it.

Fallout 76 Cranberry Bog Power armor Locations

Big Bend Tunnel : Southwest area, in the tunnel itself.

: Southwest area, in the tunnel itself. Kenwood Mine : Southeast from the mine entrance.

: Southeast from the mine entrance. Watoga : In the tower base of Watoga, by the crashed vertibird.

: In the tower base of Watoga, by the crashed vertibird. Watoga Emergency Services: On top of the tower, in the rooftop area.

Fallout 76 Savage Divide Power Armor Locations

Middle Mountain Cabins : Between the dish and the hotel.

: Between the dish and the hotel. Sunnytop Ski Lanes : In the house with the green roof, in the basement.

: In the house with the green roof, in the basement. Sons of Dane Compound : In the basement behind the level 3 door.

: In the basement behind the level 3 door. New Appalachian Railyard : On the platform in the main building.

: On the platform in the main building. Solomon's Pond : On the Western edge, on a platform overlooking a small bed of water.

: On the Western edge, on a platform overlooking a small bed of water. Site Bravo : Near the Tinkerer's Workbench.

: Near the Tinkerer's Workbench. Seneca Gang Camp : Near the Cooking Station.

: Near the Cooking Station. Site Alpha : Near the Tinkerer's Workbench.

: Near the Tinkerer's Workbench. Lucky Hole Mine: Found at the inside entrance to the mine.

Fallout 76 New Railyard Power Armor map | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda

Fallout 76 Solomon's Pond Power Armor location | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda

A closer look at the Power Armor location at Solomon's Pond | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda

Fallout 76 The Forest Power Armor Locations

There are a bunch of Power Armor locations in The Forest area. Here's where you can find them:

Aaronholdt Homestead : In the shed beside the grain silos.

: In the shed beside the grain silos. Mama Dolce's Food Processing Plant : In the shed out front, but beware of the traps.

: In the shed out front, but beware of the traps. Point Pleasant : Up on the hardware store's roof.

: Up on the hardware store's roof. WV Lumber Co : Inside the green warehouse.

: Inside the green warehouse. Silva Homestead : In the large, round metal building.

: In the large, round metal building. Kanawha Nuka-Cola Plant: At the Loading Dock Chamber inside the Plant.

Image credit: VG247/Bethesda

Image credit: VG247/Bethesda

Fallout 76 Toxic Valley Power Armor Locations

The Toxic Valley is a seriously dangerous place to be. It's worth venturing into though, given the opportunities to pick up Power Armor. Here's the Power Armor Locations for The Toxic Valley:

Clarksburg : On the top floor of the red brick building

: On the top floor of the red brick building Clarksburg : Inside the tall building with a fire escape.

: Inside the tall building with a fire escape. Eastern Regional Penitentiary: Inside the Mechanic's Warehouse.

The Power Armor within the red brick building at Clarksburg. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda

The exact map point of the Clarksburg red brick building. | Image credit: VG247/Bethesda

Can other players steal your Power Armor?

Given that there’s only a finite number of Power Armor sets in each Fallout 76 server, you may be wondering whether or not other players can steal from you. Luckily, once you put on a suit of Power Armor for the first time, it’s yours. Other players will be unable to select your Power Armor.

