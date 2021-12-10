It's a miracle - the Epic Games Store has a shopping cart now

It’s a legendary day in the world of video game news. If you can believe it, the Epic Games Store now has a shopping cart feature. This much-desired addition to one the biggest video game platforms on PC comes only three years after the initial release of the Epic Games Store.

For those of you unaware, the shopping cart feature allows you to add multiple items to a digital shopping basket at once! Then, when you’re ready to buy the games you want, you can do so all at once!

Those of you who have braved a real life shop recently, rather than order everything through Deliveroo or Amazon, may be familiar with the concept. It very much works like a shopping cart you would find at a Tescos or Lidl, albeit without dodgy wheels or chewing gum stuck into the coin slot.

If you’re still not confident on how it works, don’t worry: the team at Epic games have written up an instructions that’ll take you through it.

If you can fathom it, there’s actually more. See, the update also comes with a wishlist feature that lets you add games you may want to play in the future to a personal list tied to your account. Wow!

Y’know, the Epic Games Store gets a lot of flack, but with this update paired with the genuinely great lineup of free games it’s safe to say that the platform is firmly established as a viable competitor to Steam. Jokes aside, the free game selection is lush, and you should also check out The Game Awards sale they’ve got going on too.

Let us know what you think about this update below!