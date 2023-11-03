Boss Baby and Shrek 'use' trolls in trailer for Dreamworks kart racer

If you’re a fan of ironically watching animated kids movies (or maybe you actually have kids), then it might be worth checking out DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing, which drops today.

As you might have gleaned from its name, the premise of the game is pretty simple; stick a bunch of characters from DreamWorks films in karts and let them race for glory. It’s been developed by Peruvian studio Bamtang Games, who’ve previously put out at least one semi-decent Nickelodeon Kart Racers game, and published by GameMill Entertainment, which recently brought us Skull Island: Rise of Kong, a game you should probably laugh at, but also definitely not laugh at.

“An all-star cast of some of your favourite DreamWorks characters brings the fun and hilarity to high-speed kart racing action like never before!” reads the Steam page of the game, which boasts a roster featuring the likes of Shrek, Po from Kung Fu Panda, and the Boss Baby. Each of their rides is a kart with a “distinct design (inspired by) the unique personality of its DreamWorks character-driver”.

For example, the kart of Lord Farquaad, who’s looking incredibly strapping as per, seems to feature a torture rack like the one he uses to extract info from the gingerbread man in the first film, complete with said poor gingerbread fellow strapped to it. We’re not sure if the Geneva Conventions have been violated by that one, but most of the other karts look to be in the clear war-crime wise.

The 20 tracks you’ll be racing on in the game are also DreamWorks-themed, with Bergen Town from Trolls, The Boss Baby’s Baby Corp, and, because it’d have been criminal not to, Shrek’s Swamp, all serving as fitting backdrops for you to blast by as you fight for the win. Each of these feature shortcuts that’ll reward the eagle-eyed racer.

Races are hosted by a selection of characters from the critically-acclaimed Trolls films, who can also provide you with power-ups during the action.

If you want to get a look at what the game has in store, check out this launch trailer. We’re pretty sure the fact the word DreamWorks has been misspelt in the trailer’s title (as of writing, it reads “DeamWorks”) isn’t an indicator of its quality.

