Dead Island 2 video offers an extended look at gameplay

With just under two months to go until Dead Island 2 releases, Dambuster Studios and Deep Silver have unveiled an extended look at gameplay.

The video kicks off the action at the very beginning of Dead Island 2 in Bel Air, Los Angeles, and takes you on a 14-minute ride.

Dead Island 2 | Extended Gameplay Reveal

Armed with an array of weapons, each with its own unique fighting style and upgrades, watch as slayer Dani meets standard zombies, variant zombies, and apex zombies. Each one has its own horrifying powers and behaviors.

Dani, who hails from County Cork, Ireland, has a balanced build well-suited to an agile style of combat. Her mission in this video is to try and reach the Halperin Hotel.

Some late-game weapons and skills are featured in the video and were unlocked early to provide a look at what to expect. You can expect to unlock these later in the full game.

In the trailer, you will also see how Curveballs and combining a powerful set of Skill Cards will assist Dani as she hacks and slashes her way through the beginning areas.

Dambuster's dismemberment tech is also on display, so expect plenty of crushing bones, slicing, and melting flesh.

As an infected yet somehow immune slayer, you will get to see what happens when your chosen slayer activates their corrupted DNA and triggers Fury Mode.

Now available for pre-order, if like to collect, you should check out the Dead Island 2 HELL-A Edition.

It comes with a SteelBook and game disc, the expansion pass, a Venice Beach travel map, six Slayer Tarot Cards, two Pin Badges, one Patch, the Golden Weapons Pack, the Pulp Weapons Pack, and Character Packs 1 and 2.

Pre-ording any edition of Dead Island 2 will net you the Memories of Banoi Pack. It features two unique weapons inspired by the original Dead Island game and a special skill card.

Included is the Banoi War Club, Memories of Banoi Baseball Bat, Weapon Perk – Balanced, and Personal Space Skills Card

There will also be a hand-painted resin collector's figurine of Amy in the Burger 66 diner after a zombie slaying session. It is available to order directly from the Dead Island 2 pre-order page.

Dead Island 2 is out April 28 for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.