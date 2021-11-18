Black Friday Monitor Deals 2021 : Save money on the best gaming monitors

Black Friday Monitor Deals 2021 : Save money on the best gaming monitorsSave money on the best monitor deals in the Black Friday 2021 sale.
Monitors are a must in PC gaming - or even for consoles, if you don’t have a TV. It’s tempting to invest in that additional screen to increase productivity or juggle windows. Heck, some people even have three monitors or one of those vertically aligned sideways ones.
Thankfully, Black Friday brings deals on these necessary investments every year. Here are a couple pointers and deals on gaming monitors to start.
What kind of monitor should I buy?
Not all monitors work the same. For example, OLED screens enhance visuals through technology that individually adjusts pixels instead relying on a backlight. Some handheld gaming enthusiasts felt that was enough of a reason to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED model. So, the same logic applies to monitors. Those who don’t need that extra boost should be satisfied with a standard LED screen. OLED monitors also tend to be pricier.
Many deals also feature curved monitors, which have a concave screen instead of a flat one. These monitors treat gamers to immersive experiences through depth perception and offer a wider field of view than flat monitors of the same size. They can also help preserve desk space and alleviate eye strain depending on the design. Still, those who have modest needs might prefer flat monitors and not see the need for curved ones.
Keep these details in mind for the following deals. We’ll be updating this list of Black Friday gaming monitor deals throughout the holiday season. Happy shopping!
Current gaming monitor deals
- Samsung UR55 Series 28" IPS 4K UHD Monitor for $289.99 (originally $379.99)
- LG UltraGear 38" IPS LED UltraWide HD G-SYNC Monitor for $1599.99 (originally $1799.99)
- Alienware AW2521HFL 24.5" IPS LED FHD FreeSync and G-SYNC Compatible Monitor for $249.99 (originally $399.99)
- Acer Nitro XF243Y Pbmiiprx 23.8" Full HD Monitor for $199.99 (originally $219.99)
- Samsung Odyssey G5 27" LED Curved WQHD FreeSync Monitor with HDR for $329.99 (originally $379.99)
US:
- Samsung C24T550FDR T55 Series 24" LED Curved Monitor for £167.98 (originally £179.99)
- Samsung Odyssey G5 LC27G55TQWRXXU 27" Curved Gaming Monitor for £235 (originally £299.99)
- AOC Gaming 24G2U 24" FHD Monitor for £159.97 (originally £194.99)
- AOC Gaming 27G2U 27" FHD Monitor for £179.90 (originally £235.99)
- MSI Optix G241 23.8" Esports Gaming IPS Monitor for £148.97 (originally £219.00)
- MSI Optix G271 27" Esports Gaming IPS Monitor for £168.97 (originally £259.00)
- MSI Optix G27CQ4 27" Curved Gaming Monitor for £238.99 (originally £349.00)
- ASUS TUF Gaming VG279Q1A 27" Gaming Monitor for £218.00 (originally £269.00)
UK:
