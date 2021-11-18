Black Friday Monitor Deals 2021 : Save money on the best gaming monitors

Monitors are a must in PC gaming - or even for consoles, if you don’t have a TV. It’s tempting to invest in that additional screen to increase productivity or juggle windows. Heck, some people even have three monitors or one of those vertically aligned sideways ones.

Thankfully, Black Friday brings deals on these necessary investments every year. Here are a couple pointers and deals on gaming monitors to start.

What kind of monitor should I buy?

Not all monitors work the same. For example, OLED screens enhance visuals through technology that individually adjusts pixels instead relying on a backlight. Some handheld gaming enthusiasts felt that was enough of a reason to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED model. So, the same logic applies to monitors. Those who don’t need that extra boost should be satisfied with a standard LED screen. OLED monitors also tend to be pricier.

Many deals also feature curved monitors, which have a concave screen instead of a flat one. These monitors treat gamers to immersive experiences through depth perception and offer a wider field of view than flat monitors of the same size. They can also help preserve desk space and alleviate eye strain depending on the design. Still, those who have modest needs might prefer flat monitors and not see the need for curved ones.

Keep these details in mind for the following deals. We’ll be updating this list of Black Friday gaming monitor deals throughout the holiday season. Happy shopping!

Current gaming monitor deals

