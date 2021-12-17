Activision Blizzard shared a letter from the company president and COO Daniel Alegre that showed diversity data for the entire company and pledges to improve on this front and on the pay gap that currently exists. The release also tempers these pledges with a warning that the company might not meet these goals due to “risks and uncertainties”.

First, the letter reveals some diversity data on the company that looks like a mixed bag. Highlights include how Activision Blizzard’s percentage of women in its work force is in line with other companies’ reporting at 24%, but that individual companies within the Activision Blizzard umbrella vary wildly. As well, 36% are from an underrepresented ethnic group, which is lower than other companies, which make up 40%.

The letter follows up this data with fresh promises on how it will improve representation and close the pay gap. Specifically, these pledges are:

Hire or put in place additional DE&I leaders at the ABK and division levels

Tie yearly diversity goals to respective ABK and division Executive Leadership performance goals

Invest in learning and development curriculum that fosters a culture of inclusion

Stand up manager and executive mentorship and sponsorship programs aimed at unlocking upward mobility for UEGs and women

Continue evolving our talent and recruiting system, including launching ABK Academy

All these promises sound like steps in the right direction if they’re implemented successfully. But a disclaimer at the bottom of the document cautions against expecting these exact results to play out: “We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties, that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations, including, but not limited to, whether the Company will be able to continually improve its global gender and US diverse representation numbers over the next several years.” It closes by assuming “no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.”

Now this statement was probably put in at Activision Blizzard's law department’s insistence to shield the company from legal liability if it can’t deliver and is worded very carefully to protect all its flanks. But it’s still a bad look for a company in as much trouble as Activision Blizzard is and undercuts any promises made on its behalf. Hopefully the company is serious about its commitment to deliver on its diversity promises, but it’s about time to start showing some genuine progress and commitment to making the company a better place to work.

This whole mess started with reports of massive amounts of sexism and harassment as part of a toxic workplace at Activision Blizzard’s companies, and a lawsuit brought by the state of California. And while the corporation touted the firings of several key figures as part of an initiative to clean house, recent union busting efforts call into question how serious the company is on improving its workplace practices.