One of the most unexpected new big-screen projects announced in 2024 (and there have been quite a few so far) is 28 Years Later, the long-awaited follow-up to 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later. Original screenwriter Alex Garland and director Danny Boyle are back on board, but surprise, surprise: They have plans for an entire trilogy of sequels, and Nia DaCosta (Candyman sequel) is circling the second one.

Yes, it's way better to introduce the filmmaker as Candyman's Nia DaCosta rather than The Marvels' Nia DaCosta, since, uh, Marvel Studios' latest movie wasn't very good and cratered incredibly hard at the box office. On top of script-related issues, the director's touch was nowhere to be seen in the final movie, so we're willing to chalk it up to the studio's recent struggles and mismanagement. Also: her Candyman sequel/reboot of sorts rocked.

Deadline shared this news on April 10, and while her recruitment sounds very likely, a deal hasn't been closed yet. But you know, this is just the usual, frail Hollywood process of onboarding hot talent. As for the question of why Sony Pictures is already looking at a helmer for the second movie, it's all about lining up DaCosta's vision with Danny Boyle and Alex Garland's as early in the process as possible so they don't end up with a Star Wars sequels situation. Smart move.

Right now, the plan is "for Boyle to direct the first film later this year, with the second film shooting immediately after, which is why Sony is moving fast to lock in that second director." Garland, however, will be penning each installment. This suggests the first script is still being worked on.

Original 28 Days Later star Cillian Murphy, now an Oscar winner after Oppenheimer's sweep, is set to executive produce, though word on the street suggests he might act in it as well. Industry insider Daniel Richtman (who has a bit of a hit-and-miss track record), along with other voices in that space, is saying that Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes are joining the cast, but that hasn't been confirmed by the big trades yet. Expect more updates in the coming weeks.