28 Days Later threequel 28 Years Later is finally happening, and it might be more than we asked for

A second sequel to Danny Boyle and Alex Garland's 2002 horror classic 28 Days Later is finally happening, and they're back for round three.

The Hollywood Reporter dropped the juicy exclusive yesterday, January 10, saying original director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland have a cracked a story for what's currently called 28 Years Later, a follow-up to the not-as-well-liked 28 Weeks Later (2007). Boyle and Garland weren't nearly as involved in the development of 28 Weeks Later, which hurt the sequel's reception, but didn't sink its box office performance.

Apparently, the package that Boyle and Garland will now present to studios and streamers as soon as this week includes plans for two more movies on top of 28 Years, potentially turning this return to the series into a trilogy of zombie epidemic flicks. Plot details are unknown at this point, but it's not unreasonable to expect a much larger scale, especially with the projected budget for each movie set "in the $75 million range," according to THR's own sources. While that sounds very reasonable by today's standards, consider that 28 Days and 28 Weeks were made for $8 and $15 million respectively.

Boyle and Garland, the latter of whom is about to release Civil War in cinemas on April 26, would also produce alongside original producer Andrew Macdonald and Peter Rice, the former head of Fox Searchlight Pictures, which "backed the British-made movie and its sequel." We're expecting this one to generate a lot of interest in the coming weeks and potentially hit the fast lane once it's backed by a major studio and/or streamer.