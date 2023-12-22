12 anime you should be excited about releasing in 2024

With another year coming to a close, that means there's a whole new year of anime to look forward to. There was plenty to enjoy in 2023, but 2024 is looking pretty stacked already, and that's taking into consideration that there are still plenty of announcements to be made.

But, despite some big names coming up again in 2024, you might not be entirely sure which anime you should be excited about. Isn't it just so convenient that we've got a nice list here covering 13 different anime you should keep an eye out for next year then?

Best anime to watch in 2024

1. Demon Slayer Season 4 - The Hashira Training Arc

The demon slaying train is showing no signs of slowing down, as the penultimate arc of one of the most popular anime around is set to air some time next year. This latest season will follow Tanjiro and co receive training from the Hashira, as you can probably gather from the title. Unfortunately, a release outside of 2024 hasn't been confirmed as of yet, but you might have the chance to see the first episode of the new season in a recap film that's going on tour early next year.

2. My Hero Academia Season 7

Shonen fans are clearly going to be eating well next year, as the battle between My Hero Academia's heroes and the big bad All for One will ramp up even further in the show's next season. This season looks like it'll offer us some villainous backstory too, and it promises to introduce a brand new hero too, Star and Stripe. You can look forward to My Hero Academia season seven releasing on May 4 next year.

3. Dandadan

How about something a bit different? Dandadan is a bit of a tough one to describe - it's about proving ghosts, or aliens, or maybe both, are real? And then there's the difficulties of dealing with high school crushes too as the series' protagonists learn that the supernatural and extraterrestrial are in fact among us. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off fans should look forward to this one, as it's coming from the same animation studio, Science Saru.

4. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict

Where the previous entry isn't your typical anime, the next season of Bleach should give you something a bit more classic. Next year will see the arrival of part three of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, continuing on where the last part ended. This should also be the third part of four, eventually leading up to where the manga originally ended. Again, no release date on this one just yet, but you can expect it sometime in 2024.

5. Delicious in Dungeon

Netflix subscribers will be happy to hear that Trigger's next title, Delicious in Dungeon, is set to join the streaming service as soon as January 4, 2024. Based on the fantasy-adventure-comedy manga of the same name, Delicious in Dungeon follows a group of dungeon-explorers as they seeks to rescue one of their members' sister - but, they're all flat broke, so they have to eat all of the creatures they kill along the way. You won't want to miss this one.

6. Blue Exorcist Season 3

After another long wait, Blue Exorcist season three is finally out next year; in fact, it's out as soon as January 7, so not long to wait now. This third season is covering the Shimane Illuminata Saga, and will adapt volumes 10 through 15 of the manga, so those who know, know. It's been a while since we've seen anything from Blue Exorcist, with the second season releasing in 2017, and the first in 2011, so it's been a long time coming.

7. Haikyu!! the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump

We've got some series to look forward to, but what about a film? The first in a two part release, Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump is due to premiere in Japan February 16, though it doesn't have an international release just yet. These two films are set to be the last Haikyu anime projects to release, so if you're a fan of those volleyballing boys, you better enjoy it while it lasts.

8. Puella Magi Madoka Magica -Walpurgisnacht: Rising

After more than 10 years, 2024 will finally see the arrival of the third Madoka Magica film, following on from the massive cliffhanger left behind by Rebellion. Madoka fans have been eagerly awaiting this one, and the first trailer certainly looks like it will be full of dark magical girl drama. No word on an exact release date for this one yet, Japan or international, but it is expected to release in Winter 2024.

9. Kaiju No. 8

Godzilla lovers, this one's probably for you. Kaiju No. 8 follows Kafka Hibino, a 32 year old that cleans up the wreckage of kaiju, despite desperately wanting to be someone that fights against them. After he swallows a tiny kaiju, he then gains the ability to turn into one, which in turn leads him towards his dream - and of course, plenty of difficult situations. There's no specific date set just yet, but it will air some time in April.

10. Laid Back Camp Season 3

Alright, time for something cosy. Laid Back Camp is coming back next year, some time in April, once again following Nadeshiko and co as they set up camp in beautiful spots across Japan. You really don't need to worry about too much going wrong in this one, it's all about simple pleasures and pitching tents, what more could you ask for?

11. Sound! Euphonium 3

The studio that defined a decade of anime, Kyoto Animation, is back with a brand new season of Sound! Euphonium, once again airing sometime in April 2024. Once again we'll be joining Kumiko, this time as a third year student, alongside a brand new character called Mayu Kuroe. Not much is known about the third season just yet, but given that it's been seven years since the last one, fans of the music anime should still have plenty to look forward to.

12. Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc

Putting this one on the list is a bit of a gamble as a release window hasn't been confirmed just yet, but a 2024 release wouldn't be all that surprising. Picking up right where the first season of the show left off, this film will introduce Denji, and us, to a mysterious girl named Reze. Those that have read the manga know this arc to be quite the explosive one, so keep your eyes peeled for an official release date.