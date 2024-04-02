Zoe Saldaña thinks it would be a "huge loss" if Marvel didn't make more Guardians of the Galaxy films, but it's probably for the best it doesn't

Zoe Saldaña might be done with Guardians of the Galaxy, but she does think Marvel should keep making more of them - even though they shouldn't, really.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 released last year, capping off the almost decade-long journey of the oddball team of heroes in a mostly conclusive manner. Dave Bautista has said that he's done as Drax (even if he isn't opposed to appearing in future Marvel films), and now Saldaña is saying she's done with the Guardians herself. Speaking on an upcoming episode of The Discourse podcast, Saldaña spoke of the Guardians films, including her thoughts on Gamora's future and the series' future at Marvel. "I mean, so far, I think that she is [gone for good] for me, but I don’t think Gamora has gone for good," Saldaña said.

"I would think it would be a huge loss for Marvel if they didn’t find a way to bring back The Guardians of the Galaxy. It's just such a fan-favourite group of misfits, you know? And then at the helm, they had a voice like James Gunn's writing - which is just so marvellous for and very specific for this genre. And it's so great for this genre as well. So, I would be the first one in the first row to sort of celebrate when the Guardians of the Galaxy come back."

Honestly, though, Guardians should just be left alone. Yeah, sure, the film obviously ends with a slightly different team with Rocket Raccoon at the helm, so there is room for another one, but it's fine to let stories wrap up. Films aren't comic books, they don't have to keep going forever (and even more comics could learn this lesson too). Besides, Gunn is busy helming DC's film output, so even if another Guardians did get made he likely wouldn't be the one directing it, so anything you might like about the characters probably wouldn't even be present.

Saldaña also spoke about a potential Star Trek 4, where she said "I still have hope" that it will get made - and she's right to have it, as the film is still happening, having recently attached a new writer to finish up the reboot films.