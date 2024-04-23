Trying to get over an X? This custom X-Men '97 Xbox Series X that you can probably watch the X-cellent series on might not be for you

Been taking some rides on the nostalgia train recently with X-Men '97? Xbox wants you to keep that locomotive chugging, as it's giving away a Series X themed around the show.

While the MCU is yet to fully reintroduce the X-Men into its live action universe (or I guess multiverse these days), Disney has still brought a continuation of the original '90s X-Men series to its streaming service, X-Men '97. The revival more or less picks things up where the original series left off, continuing on the story that initially wrapped up back in 1997, with a mixture of a returning cast, as well as some new voices. But, if you're someone that has a big problem with an ex (sorry), then the custom Xbox Series X that Microsoft is giving away might not be for you.

An Xbox with an X-Gene?!



Follow & RT with #Xbox97Sweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Xbox Series X console & controller combo, plus an extra controller, inspired by Marvel Animation’s #XMen97, now streaming on @DisneyPlus.



"Xbox and X-Men '97 have come together to bring you a very special Xbox Series X wrapped in a limited-edition comic inspired by the all-new series and created by Marvel writer Rich Douek and artist Paco Diaz," describes Xbox Wire about the console. "This thrilling 2-page story with full page cover is exclusive to the Xbox Series X, and features Cyclops leading the X-Men in a battle against Sentinels and Master Mold, with an Xbox Series X console making a special appearance in the Danger Room. Marking the first time an Xbox Series X has been wrapped by a comic book, this collaboration promises to immerse fans in a nostalgic journey through the world of the X-Men '97."

On top of that, the Xbox Design Lab has created a series of controllers inspired by "the colorways of your favourite X-Men characters from the show: Wolverine, Storm, Rogue, Morph, Magneto, Jubilee, Gambit, Jean Grey, Cyclops, Beast, and Bishop. Each character comes to life through unique controller designs, and comes in a 90's inspired blister pack that makes for the ultimate collector item."

To enter the sweepstakes to win the one-of-a-kind console, all you have to do is follow the official Xbox account on Twitter, and retweet the above post. You just have to be 18+, follow the rest of the rules listed, and have followed and retweeted the post by May 20.

The X-Men will be more formally introduced to the MCU soon, though, as the first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine dropped yesterday, finally giving us a look at Hugh Jackman in the iconic yellow suit.