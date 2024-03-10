What are you playing this weekend?

The weekend is here, and it’s time to have fun and forget about everything else happening in the world.

As usual, we plan to do things other than play games, especially those of us who live in the US. It’s been a long, cold winter, and with Mother Nature being super chill with us of late, we plan to enjoy what looks to be an early spring by getting out of the house. Cabin Fever has worn out its welcome and needs sending right out the door with a hard kick in the bum.

But when it comes to games, this weekend we’re in the mood to punch a few folks, run around a beautiful but dangerous world, and have a pint or two with Leon.

Here’s what's current with us:

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - Street Fighter 6

This last week I've been firing up Street Fighter 6 with increasing regularity, but I have absolutely no interest in getting stomped online (particularly when my satellite 5G internet will probably mean I'm literally trying to fight the past).

However, I actually think the World Tour story mode is extremely fun, even if the open-world elements of it are a bit old school. Building up your mish-mash character from the OP moves in the whole roster's skillset while battering a good variety of opponents still scratches the same itch, especially when the modern controls let me emulate at least a small part of the complicated action I enjoy watching at pro events.

You can nab the disc version for cheap if you look around, and I think the World Tour story mode and classic arcade mode are worth it even if you're not going to play online.

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Elden Ring

I've been playing an Elden Ring randomizer in seamless co-op with friends the past few nights, so the plan is to try and get through more of that this weekend. We currently have Malenia residing in Castle Morne, and Radagon in Raya Lucaria Academy (in place of Red Wolf of Radagon), so it's definitely off to a start. A good start? Not so much, but that's not deterring me from the challenge!

Other than that, I'll be doing my usual this weekend; sleeping, eating, and staying as far away from social media as possible.

Rebecca Jones, Guides Writer - Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition

For my partner's birthday this week, I preordered Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition, which (miracle of miracles) actually made it through the post to arrive on its release day this Friday, and just in time for us to finish our playthrough of Outer Wilds to boot.

I'm already well-versed in last year's excellent RE4 remake as far as the base game goes, but have somehow largely avoided knowing much about the Separate Ways DLC; but to be honest, I'm equally excited for both.

That’s that for the week. What about you? What have you been up to this weekend?