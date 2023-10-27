What are you playing this weekend?

Halloween is just a few days away, which means it's time for candy treats, scary movies, costume parties, and maybe even a trick or two.

It's also the perfect time to play some spooky games. Surely there are a few out there you'd like to try. If you need any ideas, you can always head over to Steam and check out the Steam Scream sale.

Here's what we're playing this weekend:

Alan Wake 2: Valhalla Nursing Home enemy encounter gameplay.

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Alan Wake 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder

This weekend, there's only one thing on my mind, and that's Alan Wake 2. I've been looking forward to this game for a long time, really enjoyed working on my review of it, and I'm excited to play through it alongside friends to see what they think of it. It's got a banging soundtrack, too.

When I'm not exploring the mind-bending town of Bright Falls, I'll be playing more Super Mario Bros. Wonder. I've been winding down with the game most evenings and doing a few levels at a time, and have been having such great fun with it.

Snowrunner gameplay overview.

Mark Warren, Senior Staff Writer - Snowrunner, Midnight Club 2

Being a games journalist means you’ve constantly got to be playing the latest and greatest releases, so, in an absolutely stacked year, I’ll be spending my weekend playing a game about trucks from 2020 and a racing game from 2003.

In fairness, Snowrunner did receive a fresh expansion in the form of Season 11: Lights & Cameras just last week. So, having finally managed to gel with the game the second time asking, I’ll be getting stuck in the mud and hopefully not coming a cropper while moving cargo across the wilds of Scandinavia.

Also, in a playthrough resumption that wasn’t triggered by researching my pick for a certain podcast, I’ll be racing on through Midnight Club 2, a game that originally came out when I was four or five years old. Having acquired a copy for my old PS2 last summer, I aim to finally complete the classic Rockstar title, so wish me luck and predictable traffic patterns.

Pokemom Go Halloween trailer.

Stephany Nunneley, News Editor - Pokemon Go, maybe something else

I plan on playing Pokemon Go this weekend, so I can get some of the quests off my back. The majority of these involve walking so many kilometers, and I am way behind on them. It seems like every quest of late requires quite a bit of walking.

Okay, I get it, Niantic. You want us outside getting some fresh air and interacting with others. But, I can only clock so many kilometers a week due to work and other things in life that are more important than playing Pokemon Go. There are other things to play, too. I might shop around on Steam while the sale is going on to see if there is anything to tempt me.

Other than that, I plan on getting my yard ready for winter, cleaning my disgusting car out, giving the house pony err umm, my German Shepherd Morty a bath, and organizing my closet. Good Glob! When did I become so damn boring?