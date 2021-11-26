What are you playing this weekend?

Another weekend approaches, and I have it on good authority that it’s a very special one in some parts of the world.

That’s right! It’s Turkey Day in Animal Crossing New Horizons, and absolutely nothing else!

So after your state-mandated 40 minutes of Animal Crossing, you’re going to be at a loss for things to do.

As per usual, we're here as your gaming guiding light - a brilliant, shining example of how to correctly spend your R&R.

Even though there might be other things in your calendar right now, what're you playing this holiday weekend? Let us know in the comments!

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Anything with “War” in the title

This weekend I'll be jumping into Warzone and having fun around the Verdansk map before it's phased out next month. Sure it's hella old, but I'm sure we'll miss it once it's gone. I'm also jumping into Warframe believe it or not! They have a new story quest coming out soon and I want to get back into it before that comes out.

Finally, as you'd expect from me at this point, I'll be booting up another fighting game. This weekend, I might go back to Tekken 7 for a bit. It's on sale at the moment so if you haven't tried it out, I 100% recommend it.

Dorrani Williams, Video Producer - Halo Infinite

[Dorrani asked me to just put one word in his section - don't put me in the chokey, Tom.]

HALO.

Tom Orry, Editor-in-Chief - Christmas disappointment

If you, like me, have decided that this Christmas is when you're going to introduce your kids to one of your favorite games, I have some sad news: chances are you kids are going to just play what they've already been playing, and frankly won't give two hoots about this life-changing video game you're desperate for them to play.

I'd planned on giving my son The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, alongside a brilliant guide book. But, he's currently obsessed with Knockout City (the rather excellent multiplayer dodgeball game that you should check out) and Minecraft, which gets the second part of its Caves and Cliffs update next week. He's simply not going to drop those at the moment for Breath of the Wild, no matter how good I tell him it is.

So, fellow gaming parents, just set your expectations to zero, maybe below zero. When there's a battle pass or similar in play, your cherished slice of gaming perfection is going to be as loved on Christmas day as some over-boiled sprouts.

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - Demon's Souls

In a Black Friday-infused blood/deals frenzy - not dissimilar to Father Gascoigne in Bloodborne come to think of it - I made a 20 mile round trip to save £5 on a physical copy of Demon's Souls.

It was a terrible mistake.

I've had to do walkthroughs of plenty of Souls, Sekiro, and Nioh style games now, and they always leave me more hollow and angry than that dragon in Dark Souls 1 with no skin. You'd think by now I'd have built up some resilience to the hype and know that is not how I want to spend my leisure time.

Also: is this blasphemy? But it feels so far like there's a reason so many of Demon's Souls' key mechanics were cut from later games. The half-health ghost stuff is dumb, the Nexus is a labyrinthine mess, and the combat feels like you're playing with an unarticulated action figure.

At least it looks very nice.

Sherif Saed, Staff Writer - Halo Infinite (PC)

I’ve been trying to dedicate a lot of my time to Battlefield 2042. For one, I reviewing the game, but also because it was my most anticipated game this year. I didn’t spend as much time as I wanted with Halo Infinite multiplayer as a result, and I want to put a few hours into it this weekend.

My impression was that Infinite ran great on my PC, and it plays like a dream. There’s nothing quite like the combat dance of Halo, and as a fan of Halo 5’s multiplayer, I am loving how much Infinite builds upon that foundation and the new tools it throws into the mix, like the grappling hook.

Halo always plays great on a controller, but I am interested to see if the same can be said about mouse and keyboard. So far, at least, it seems solid, but I want to spend more time with it to be sure. Maybe I’ll even manage to make some progress towards that sick samurai armour.