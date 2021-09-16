THQ Nordic teases six new game reveals at tomorrow's showcase

THQ Nordic is hyping up its showcase event. Scheduled for tomorrow, September 17, the publisher is promising six new game announcements, split among classic revivals, sequels, and new IPs. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the show kicks off at 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm UK.

Alongside the promised reveals, THQ Nordic will offer a first look at the recently announced Elex 2, and an update on Expeditions: Rome.

You'll be able to follow along on the publisher's Twitch, and YouTube channels.

But that's not all, THQ Nordic is also hosting a 10th anniversary Steam sale, running September 16-23, with discounts on Desperados 3, Biomutant, Destroy All Humans, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning and more.

Over the same period, you'll be able to claim two free games and keep them forever: Titan Quest Anniversary Edition - a remaster of the classic ARPG, and Jagged Alliance Gold Edition - a strategy classic. During the sale, Desperados 3 will also be free to play on Steam.