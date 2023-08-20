The Walking Dead: Destinies will let you rewrite the show's first four seasons, for some reason

A new Walking Dead game is on the way, one that will let you change the events of the first four seasons of the AMC show.

The Walking Dead fans will be all too familiar with making tough decisions in the undead-filled world, though primarily through Telltale's classic series. But with TV being as linear as it is, up until now, no one's had any choice in how the live action adaptation of the original comic should play out. Enter The Walking Dead: Destinies, a new title from Flux Games that will quite literally let you rewrite the events of the show.

In it, you start things off as Rick Grimes, waking up in a hospital as he normally does, walkers aplenty. The reveal trailer, as seen above, shows off some pretty par for the course looking combat, most of which looks like you hacking at and whacking plenty of zombies. Then comes the big thing USP: it shows the moment Rick kills Shane, playing out as it does in the show, with the former stabbing the latter in the side. Except, if you want it to, instead Shane can steal that knife and stab Rick, setting off a different chain of events.

Overall this is a bit of an odd choice for The Walking Dead; I've not exactly seen many fans clamouring for some what if stories about moments like these. The trailer isn't helping sell it that much either, with the game looking like it could do with a good bit of polish. There's some pretty rough voice acting too, adding to the overall vibe that this might not be the Walking Dead game you're looking for.

If you do want to pick it up, though, it will apparently be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and it's out September 15.