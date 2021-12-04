The Matrix Awakens is an Unreal Engine 5 experience coming to PS5, according to leak

Some sort of tie-in between The Matrix Resurrections and Unreal Engine 5 is coming to PS5 and it's called The Matrix Awakens.

This is according to reddit user the_andshrew who posted the information on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit.

The image posted was apparently made available on the PSN backend. No details were included, only that it mentions PlayStation 5.

Unreal Engine 5 was revealed back in May 2020 and while still in early access, there are a few projects confirmed to be using the tech.

Many feel this Matrix tie-in could be something akin to Epic’s collaboration with Radiohead for Kid A Mnesia, although that patricular experience was built using Unreal Engine 4.

While neither Sony nor Epic Games have responded to the leak, it’s quite possible something could be announced next week during The Game Awards on December 9.

If not then, surely it will be revealed soon because The Matrix Resurrections arrives in theaters on December 22.