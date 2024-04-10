Controversial The Crow remake will be flapping into cinemas a bit later than expected

The upcoming remake of The Crow has been delayed by a little over a month, so we all have a bit more time to be prepared for its likely controversial reviews.

Lionsgate is set to show off a bunch of its upcoming slate of projects today at CinemaCon, but according to Deadline, there's been a few changes to exactly when some of its films are coming out. One of the most notable, the remake of The Crow directed by Rupert Sanders and starring Bill Skarsgård, has had its release date shifted from June 7 to August 23. That obviously won't change people's opinions of the film when it is released, so it isn't exactly clear why the change has been made.

For those of you that aren't aware, the original 1994 The Crow unfortunately resulted in the death of its lead actor Brandon Lee's death due to an accidental shooting with a prop gun. The film was obviously ultimately finished, using Lee's stunt double as a stand-in for remaining scenes, but understandably left the film with an even sadder undertone than there already was (the main character literally dies and comes back to life as part of the story). This upcoming remake has already proved controversial, as even the original director Alex Proyas doesn't seem very happy about its existence.

The first trailer for the film was released last month, and it looks fine enough so far, but you'll have to wait until August to see how it actually is now. The Crow wasn't the only film that had its release date changed either, as Saw 11 has also been pushed from September 27 this year all the way to September 26, 2025, seemingly to help aid development. Never Let Go, a psychological thriller starring Halle Berry about a mother protecting her twin sons from an evil invading force, is now set to replace Saw 11 on its September 27 release date.