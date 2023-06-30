Disney vs Football: what's the best licensed game ever?

Welcome to The Best Games Ever Show episode 58: The best use of a mega popular license.

Licensed games are big business. The richest studios and publishers in the galaxy all have a foothold in the gaming space because, as countless CEOs and market analysts tell us every year, video games make more money than Hollywood, musical theatre, gardening programmes, the broadcasting rights for Shinty, and the GDP of Wales combined. It is for this reason that everyone working in video games lives in a castle with a moat and a bentley on the driveway.

All of the biggest media brands are represented in our humble medium. Star Wars. Star Trek. Stargate. Star Fox. America. Andy Kelly’s tweets. The list goes on. But not every licensed property is leveraged effectively for maximum engagement (that’s CEO speak for “used properly”). Some licensed games are better than others. So which one is the best, according to our esteemed panel?

In order to find out, you’ll have to watch or listen to this episode of The Best Games Ever Show via the means handily listed for you below.

Watch the video version here:

Check out the exciting new video version of the Best Games Ever show! Listen to the audio version here: To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Or subscribe to us via your favourite podcast platforms: Here's The Best Games Ever Podcast on Apple Podcasts.

You can also follow us on Spotify.

It's even on YouTube if that's your thing.

You could also simply read the summary below, if you're the sort of person who skips to the last page of a book (a wrongun, a reprobate, a Bad Seed).

Tom

Tom picked Football Manager on thr grounds that "football" is the biggest and most popular license going. Jim wasn'r inclined to agree, and then Tom said the magic word: "Gibraltar".

Connor

Connor picked Bid For Power, which is an unofficial Dragon Ball Z mod for the original Quake 3. Unfortunately for Connor this makes it the opposite of a licensed game and therefore not eligible to win the topic, but it's a good story.

Donaldson

Alex picked Kingdom Hearts because Donald Duck says a rude word in it.

“What is the Best Games Ever Show?” you ask? Well, it is essentially a 30-minute panel show where people (Jim Trinca and associates) decide on the best game in a specific category. That's it. It's good. Listen to it.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Come back in a week for another exciting instalment of the Best Games Ever Show.

Buy The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

TOTK is out now for Nintendo Switch! Check out the links below to secure your copy today.

UK

US