Microids is working on two games based on Taito's franchises, coming next year

Legendary Japanese publisher Taito has entrusted Microids with developing two games based on its IPs.
News by Sherif Saed Staff Writer
Microids, the French publisher behind Syberia, and Flashback is teaming up with Taito, the iconic Japanese publisher. This partnership will allow Microids to develop two new games based Taito's franchises.

The news was announced this week, but neither company hinted at the franchise names, or even game genres. Both titles are currently in the works, targeting release in 2022. We also don't know who's developing those games, beyond the teams being "experienced."

Taito is responsible for a number of beloved, classic hits in the arcade and home console scene. The list includes Space Invaders, Darius, Raiden, Bubble Bobble, just to name a few. Taito has been publishing games here and there, but the company has yet to make a comeback in the same way other legendary Japanese developers managed to do in recent years.

"We are delighted the Japanese giant fully entrusted us with the development of these titles," said Microids CEO Stephane Longeard.

"We have full confidence in Microids capability to revive two of our licenses through the titles they will offer in the coming months. Gamers will be amazed to experience these games come back on today's consoles," added Taito president Katsuhiko Iwaki.

