Sting will be performing live at The Game Awards 2021 next month.

The song he will be performing is What Could Have Been, which is part of the original soundtrack of Riot Games and Fortiche Productions’ League of Legends-based Netflix animated series Arcane.

More musical performances will be announced in the coming weeks.

This year's show will return to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 9, and things will kick off at 5pm PT, 8pm ET, 1am UK.

During the show, you can expect 40-50 games to be included in the show, and along with announcements and premieres you can also expect the annual awards.

Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, It Takes Two, and Psychonauts 2 are leading the pack in nominations, and this year’s Game of the Year nominees are Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Resident Evil Village.

You can look over the entire list of nominees here.