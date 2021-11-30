If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Gordon Sumner LIVE

Sting to perform song from Arcane, the League of Legends' animated series, at The Game Awards 2021

Sting is set to perform live.
Stephany Nunneley
News by Stephany Nunneley
Published on

Sting will be performing live at The Game Awards 2021 next month.

The song he will be performing is What Could Have Been, which is part of the original soundtrack of Riot Games and Fortiche Productions’ League of Legends-based Netflix animated series Arcane.

More musical performances will be announced in the coming weeks.

This year's show will return to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 9, and things will kick off at 5pm PT, 8pm ET, 1am UK.

During the show, you can expect 40-50 games to be included in the show, and along with announcements and premieres you can also expect the annual awards.

Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, It Takes Two, and Psychonauts 2 are leading the pack in nominations, and this year’s Game of the Year nominees are Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Resident Evil Village.

You can look over the entire list of nominees here.

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

