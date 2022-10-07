Valve’s Steam Deck, and official dock, can now be bought without a reservation

The Steam Deck has been out in the wild for a while now, and slowly but surely, Valve has ramped up production of the handheld system. The long wait to purchase a Steam Deck has all but diminished, with people now, finally, able to order the system without a reservation.

Here's a shiny new trailer for the Steam Deck.

The reservation system for ordering a Steam Deck required those willing to wait to leave a small deposit, and placed the buyer into a queue of other reservations. The waiting period for reservations to become shipped out orders has been multiple months, however, with the Steam Deck exceeding what Valve estimated for the system, this long period of waiting has steadily been reduced.

As of right now, there simply are no reservations needed or queues when it comes to purchasing a Steam Deck. If you’re looking to buy the handheld for yourself, you can actually jump on Steam right now and order one. There’s no need to leave a deposit, nor do you have to patiently wait for that email to arrive in your inbox, inviting you to finally buy the device.

✨ Steam Deck is now available without a reservation! Order one, we'll ship it to you: https://t.co/uVdBCpJVuX

📺 The Docking Station is available, too! Connect to peripherals and displays in style: https://t.co/QqLoKsvASs

— Steam Deck (@OnDeck) October 6, 2022

After having addressed shortages and various logistics issues, Valve has finally caught up with demand, and it’s estimated that in the UK, any orders should arrive within one to two weeks of purchase. Not only this, but Valve has now been able to expand production of the Steam Deck and reach other regions. As a result, reservations for the Steam Deck are now available in Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and Hong Kong.

This isn’t all, either. Valve has also unveiled the official dock for the Steam Deck, which has three USB-A 3.1 Gen1 ports, a USB-C port, DisplayPort, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet port. It has also said that any other USB-C dock is supported, if you don’t fancy purchasing the official one. Valve says, “The work we did on SteamOS to make the Docking Station work great with Steam Deck helps improve compatibility with other 3rd party hubs and docks as well.”

