Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance announced at Nintendo Direct - launching on PC and consoles June 21

Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance has just been announced at today's Nintendo Direct. This game, an updated version of the last major entry in the series, is set to release on June 21, 2024. It's coming to the Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Shin Megami Tensei 5 first released in 2021, and was recieved well by reviewers and critics alike. It was nominated at The Game Awards for best roleplaying game of the year, and stood its ground as a brilliant experience among an IP filled with bangers. with Vengeance, the game is getting a second chance at life.

The game was previously soft-leaked, via a Korean game rating that Gematsu first reported on. This was only a few days ago, and it's good to finally get a good look at the new version of the game ourselves!

In terms of everything new coming with Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance, the description of the announcement trailer states, "all-new storyline featuring new locations, demons, and choices to make in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance".

Per that Korean rating mentioned previously, it seems to be a complete edition of the game, packed with all the DLC and some new content to boot. Sounds like a good deal for those of us who missed it the first time around. As we mentioned earlier, the game is apparently great, so may be worth your time if you're hungry for another great RPG this year.

What do you think of Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance? Are you planning on pickingi tu p? Let us know below!