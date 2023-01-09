Pre-ordering the Dead Space remake will get you a free copy of Dead Space 2, too

If you have the Dead Space Remake pre-ordered on Steam, upon its release this month you'll also find the original version of the second game in your library.

The pretty highly anticipated remake of 2008's Dead Space is due out at the end of the month, looking to breathe some fresh air into the series that hasn't had a new game since the threequel released a decade ago. You'll also probably find that the run time isn't too long for the remake, the original only being 11 hours long, but I've got some good news for you if you've pre-ordered the game on Steam: you'll be able to jump right into Dead Space 2, as it appears to be a little bonus for those that have got the game on order.

Dead Space 2 takes place a few years after the events of the first game, and while the original Dead Space pit protagonist Isaac Clark as a silent one, its sequel did give him one. In order to match up with the sequels a bit more, Isaac will now be talking in the remake. Though developer Motive Studio did note that he only does so when spoken to, and in situations where it makes sense, so it doesn't sound like it will be drastically different from the original.

The fact that the Dead Space Remake is so close might be welcome to those let down by the recent release of The Callisto Protocol, a new title from the original creator of Dead Space that is basically just the same thing. In VG247's review of The Callisto Protocol, Dom gave it 3/5 stars, saying that it's "not the next step in horror gaming, the evolution of Dead Space, or a proposition unlike anything you’ve seen before – it’s the opposite. An amalgam, less than the sum of its parts, whose main focus becomes overwrought and frustrating by the time you’re halfway through its short run-time."