PlayStation Plus games for September include Overcooked: All You Can Eat and Predator: Hunting Grounds

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus games for September, and what's included should come as no surprise.

As was leaked earlier this week, the games are Overcooked: All You Can Eat, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and Hitman 2.

All You Can Eat contains both Overcooked, Overcooked 2, and all additional content together in one package and remastered for what's being called the definitive edition. In the game, you can enjoy campaign, survival and practice modes, and the new assist mode.

In the asymmetrical multiplayer shooter Predator: Hunting Grounds, you will be pitted against Predator. As part of a four-person Fireteam, you will need to complete challenging missions before the Predator finds you or become the Predator and hunt your prey.

And finally, there's Hitman 2, which really needs no introduction. As with other games in the series, you will travel the globe and track targets. This time out, your main mission is to eliminate the Shadow Client and unravel his militia, but this person has a secret past that changes everything for Agent 47 once he finds out about it. Oh, and you get to take out Sean Bean. Poor fella. He never seems to catch a break.

All three games will be available from Tuesday, September 7 to Monday, October 4. This means you only have a few more days to indulge in August's titles: Hunters Arena Legends (PS5), Tennis World Tour: Complete Edition, and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville.