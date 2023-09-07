If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
JOY IS BACK

Meet the newest members of the Payday 3 gang: Pearl and Joy

A roadmap featuring post-launch content was also shared.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
Article by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Payday 3 will include two more playable characters at launch, the female gang members Pearl and Joy. They will join the original gang of clown-masked criminals for a total of six heisters.

Joy might be familiar to players as a supporting character from previous games, but Pearl is an all-new heister. Both have joined up with Dallas and the rest of the crew and will be playable at launch.

Payday 3 - Pearl and Joy trailer

Pearl is an expert con artist and infiltrator who is as comfortable running scams on the street but can also rub elbows with the rich and famous.

Joy is a hacker and a security expert who is now an official part of the crew. As a merciless heister, Joy is a dangerous combination of strength and subterfuge. With no respect for the law, Joy is a wildcard character.

Along with a look at the new characters, Starbreeze also shared the content and updates roadmap players can look forward to for Year One.

Here's the schedule along with placeholder names:

  • DLC 1 - Winter 2023 - Syntax Error
  • DLC 2 - Spring 2024 - Boys in Blue
  • DLC 3 - Summer 2024 - The Land of the Free
  • DLC 4 - Fall 2024 - Fear and Greed

Besides four paid DLCs, with names yet to be determined, there will be seasonal events, a new enemy, weapons, an Unreal Engine 5 upgrade, cosmetics, quality of life improvements, new features, and more.

Payday 3 releases on September 21 for PC via PC Game Pass, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. It will also be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S Game Pass, and GeForce Now.

An open technical beta is scheduled for this weekend.

Payday 3 - Pear and Joy/ Roadmap
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch