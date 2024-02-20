Netflix brings joy to Pokemon fans desperate for season 2 of adorable show

If you loved Netflix's stop-motion animated series Pokemon Concierge, then you'll be very happy to hear that more episodes are on the way.

Last December saw the arrival of the sunny and breezy Pokemon Concierge, a short stop-motion series from the creators of fellow Netflix series Rilakkuma and Kaoru. The biggest disappointment from the show didn't have anything to do with the show itself, but the fact it was so short. There were only four episodes, ranging from 15-20 minutes, which didn't feel like enough (though, stop-motion is very difficult so it is understandable). Well, the good news is that late last night, the official Pokemon Twitter account announced that more episodes are now in the works.

New episodes of Pokémon Concierge are in production! Stay tuned for updates! 🏖 pic.twitter.com/NE3ZwwmCXz — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 19, 2024

"Exciting news, Trainers!" reads the tweet. "New episodes of Pokémon Concierge are in production! Stay tuned for updates!" The tweet was paired with an incredibly cute bit of art showing protagonist Haru with her Psyduck companion, as she carefully tries to animate a stop-motion puppet version of Psyduck. Unfortunately, that's it when it comes to details on any more episodes in the series, so we'll have to wait a while for any more - stop-motion takes quite a long time to make, meaning it could be quite the wait before we get a second season.



It's not long until we get more Pokemon news, though, as earlier this morning The Pokemon Company also announced that a new Pokemon Presents is set to be hosted next week, February 27. The tweet announcing the presentation said there will be "exciting Pokemon news" which presumably means we'll be getting a look at a new premium title. Obviously many fans will be hoping for Black and White remakes, though there is also the question of whether Game Freak will continue the Legends series of games - perhaps a Legends Kyurem is up next? Any which way, we don't have long to wait to find out whatever The Pokemon Company has up its sleeve.