M. Night Shyamalan's daughter makes her directorial debut with a horror flick that's surely going to follow in her father's plot-twist-loving footsteps

It looks like M. Night Shyamalan's daughter Ishana is staying in the family business, as her feature film directorial debut looks to be a surreal horror that almost definitely has a twist.

Right now, M. Night is currently working on his own new film, Trap, a movie that sees an entire pop concert set up just to catch one serial killer. It's a wild concept, and one that features his eldest daughter Saleka as the pop star performing during the film, with her music set to appear in it too. But M. Night's younger daughter, Ishana Night Shyamalan, also has a film in the works: The Watchers, the first trailer of which just dropped yesterday. It's not the first time that Ishana has sat in the director's chair, as she has actually directed several episodes of the horror series Servant (yes, her dad was the showrunner), and she's directed most of her sister's music videos.

But The Watchers marks her feature film debut as a director, and it seems like an odd one. Based on the book of the same name by A.M. Shine, the film stars Dakota Fanning (War of the Worlds, My Neighbour Totoro) as "Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night."

The trailer for it actually looks pretty good, and certainly sets a mysterious tone, but I can't exactly blame you if you aren't interested in it due to some strong nepo baby vibes coming off of it (M. Night is also serving as producer on the project). It's not too far away until you can check it out if you are interested, though, as it currently has a release date of June 12 internationally, June 14 in the US.